Man, 30, shot and killed in South Beach Sunday night

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in New Providence are investigating a shooting in the South Beach community that left a 30-year-old man dead.

The incident occurred on Kendall Avenue, South Beach around 10.30 pm. Reports state that the victim had just arrived at a residence and was walking when an unknown man in a black-colored Japanese vehicle shot him multiple times.

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to this matter. If you have details that could aid this investigation, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).