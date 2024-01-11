Man, 28, dies in hospital following Montell Heights shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that has claimed the life of a 28-year-old man.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 9 pm on Wednesday 10th January 2024 at Bell Close, Montell Heights.

According to reports, the victim along with a female friend, were leaving the relatives of the female when the victim’s vehicle experienced mechanical difficulties, which resulted in them waiting inside the vehicle.

It was reported that as they waited, a male dressed in dark clothing and a ski mask approached the vehicle, opened the driver’s side door and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area on foot, making good on his escape.

The victim was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

During the incident, the female was unharmed and sought refuge in the home of a relative.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist in solving this matter to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).