Man, 27, arrested in connection with New Year’s Eve homicide

Search underway for the second suspect

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man and seized two firearms in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on New Year’s Eve in the Blue Hill Heights area.

Initial reports indicate that around 2:30 pm, the suspect along with another man was involved in an argument with the 38-year-old victim while on Stanton Street. The confrontation escalated, resulting in the victim being shot multiple times by the assailants who then fled on foot. The victim died at the scene.

Quick response by officers from Operation Ceasefire led to the apprehension of the 27-year-old suspect in the Yellow Elder Gardens area. Additionally, the two weapons suspected to have been used during the commission of the fatal shooting were confiscated by officers from Operation Secure City following a thorough search in the vicinity where the suspect was apprehended.

Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of the second male suspect connected to this incident. Anyone with information that can assist in the ongoing investigation are urged to contact emergency services at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, and CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).