Man, 24, shot and killed outside bar on Village Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 24-year-old man was shot and killed outside a bar on Village Road around 2 am.

Initial reports indicate that around 2:00 am Saturday, the 24-year-old got into an argument with another man, starting inside the bar and escalating outside, where he was shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police are actively investigating this incident, and are appealing to members of the public who may have any information that can assist with their investigations into this matter, to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

