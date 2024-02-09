Man, 23, shot by relative amid dispute

The incident reportedly occurred around 9: 30 am on Friday 09th February, 2024. Initial reports indicate that the victim and a male relative were engaged in a dispute outside a residence on Spruce Avenue when the argument escalated, resulting in the victim being shot by the relative, who then fled the scene on foot, making good on his escape.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body and was transported to the hospital via ambulance for further medical attention. He is currently in stable condition.