Man, 23, arrested after Grand Bahama police confiscate firearm

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Monday, June 9, 2025, police on the island of Grand Bahama arrested a 23-year-old male for possession of a firearm following an incident in the Bartlett Hill area. 

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 7:00 p.m., two men got into a verbal altercation when one of them produced a handgun. When the other male noticed this, being in fear for his life, he attacked the gunman, and a struggle ensued. Several shots were fired during the physical altercation, but no serious injuries were reported. Police collected a firearm from the scene, and shortly thereafter, an adult male entered the Eight Mile Rock Police Station and surrendered himself, where he was cautioned and arrested in connection with this matter. The investigation continues. 

