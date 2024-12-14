Watch ILTV Live
Man, 22, arrested after fatal shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are questioning a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday, December 14, 2024, off Robinson Road.

Officers arrived shortly after 1:00 a.m. and found an unresponsive male with head injuries outside a residence. Investigations suggest the incident began as an altercation inside a bar on Minnie Street between the victim and another man and escalated outside.

Reports indicate the victim struck the man with an object, prompting the 22-year-old to produce a firearm and fatally shoot him before fleeing.

The man, 22, was later arrested at the hospital with facial injuries. Investigations continue.

