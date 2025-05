NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Garden Hills on Saturday, May 24th, 2025, leaving a 21-year-old man hospitalized.

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place shortly after 10:00 p.m. during an altercation between two males, during which one was allegedly stabbed. The injured man was transported to hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

An 18-year-old male was taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.