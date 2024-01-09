Male pedestrian struck and killed in Andros

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Andros are investigating a traffic fatality that left a male pedestrian dead on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that the incident occurred after 6:00 p.m. on Queens Highway.

Authorities have confirmed that the victim is a resident of Red Bays, North Andros.

It is reported that the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by two vehicles, both traveling in a southern direction.

Both drivers remained on the scene and are assisting police with the investigation.

The victim was examined by a local doctor on the scene who pronounced him dead.

Investigations continue into this matter.