Male motorist killed in traffic fatality in Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Traffic cops on Eleuthera say a traffic accident, which occurred on Thursday, January 11, 2024, claimed the life of a 49-year-old male motorist.

Initial reports indicate that around 6:30 p.m., the accident took place on Queens Highway in Rainbow Bay, involving two vehicles, a gray Nissan Serena, driven by a 60-year-old male, and a Nissan Sentra which was driven by the deceased.

At present, the circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown; however, the driver of the Nissan Sentra received serious injuries, and had to be extricated from his vehicle utilizing the Jaws of Life, police said.

Both drivers were taken to the local clinic, where the 49- 49-year-old succumbed to his injuries a short while later.

Investigations continue into this matter.