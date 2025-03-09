Watch ILTV Live
Male injured in structural fire on Eleuthera

ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of Eleuthera are investigating the circumstances surrounding a structural fire in the community of Wemyss Bight that has left a 75-year-old man injured.

According to the preliminary report, on Sunday, 9th March, 2025, sometime around 8:00 a.m., the victim was inside his residence when his attention was drawn to an odd sound on the exterior. Upon checking, he observed a gas leak from a tank that had recently been refilled. However, as he proceeded to enter his residence, there was an explosion, which resulted in him being knocked down and engulfed in flames.

He sustained burns about the body and was initially examined by the local doctor and is scheduled to be transported to New Providence for further medical attention.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

