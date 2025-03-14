Watch ILTV Live
Male, 17, arrested as police confiscate firearm

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police confiscated two firearms overnight and arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with suspected firearm possession. According to reports, just after midnight on Friday, March 14th, officers responded to gunshot reports in the White’s Edition area of Kemp Road. When they arrived, a male fled the scene, prompting a pursuit. During the chase, the suspect threw a firearm onto a roof, which was safely recovered. He was arrested and is now assisting with the investigation.

In a second incident, shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers acting on information proceeded to Brougham Street, where they confiscated another firearm. No arrests were made in this case.

These actions are part of Operation Black Scorpion, a joint effort involving both the Police and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

