MAKING READY: RBDF begins to prepare for possibility of early election

Minister Dames: It’s a normal occurrence; don’t read too deeply into it

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) yesterday advised its heads of departments to submit the names of marines expected to vote in the advanced polls in the upcoming general election.

In a memo sent out on April 29, the law enforcement agency said the move is “in preparation for the possibility of an early General Election”.

Speaking to reporters outside Cabinet yesterday, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, who has responsibility for elections, said the memo is “nothing out of the ordinary”.

“I won’t read too deeply into that,” he said. “This is a normal occurrence and I don’t think you should read too deeply into that either. Only one person will determine the date of the election and he hasn’t yet done so.”

Dames insisted: “Only one person can decide that — only one person and that is the prime minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

When pressed on the optics surrounding the memo, given speculation in political circles that an early election will be called, Dames said: “Everybody speculates. But as far as I know, and as far as I’m aware, this is not out of the ordinary.

“I don’t think that we should make a big show or a big deal out of it. The prime minister makes that decision and when he does, we want to make certain that these agencies are ready in advance.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has continued to shut down speculations that he will call an early election and has previously indicated that his administration will go the full term before calling a general election sometime in May 2022.

However, in recent months, the Free National Movement, Progressive Liberal Party, Democratic National Alliance and independent candidates have ramped up election campaign events and canvassing of communities.

The prime minister has also been seen on multiple walkabouts in constituencies with candidates vying for a seat in the upcoming election — incumbents included.

The current voters’ register stands at 189,288 voters, with just over 500 voters added to the register since the beginning of April, according to Acting Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson.

In a recent interview with Eyewitness News, Duncanson advised that as of May 1, 2021, there were 131,074 voters registered on New Providence; 30,214 on Grand Bahama; and 28,000 on the Family Islands.