MAKING A COMEBACK: Crystal Cruises to resume sailing with all-Bahamas cruise in early July

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Miami-based luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises will offer seven-night all-Bahamas cruises in early July, a move Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said could serve as a “tipping point” for the country’s stalled tourism industry.

“This is a milestone achievement, one we are most honored to be a part of,” said D’Aguilar during a press conference with Crystal Cruise executives.

“This may very well serve to be the tipping point for our citizens and our industry. There is an opportunity for passengers to add pre and post-sailing stays, which will further increase tourism revenues as well.”

He noted that the cruise line’s decision to establish its homeport in The Bahamas had come after nearly a year of planning.

The cruise line will offer cruises departing from Nassau on Saturdays and Bimini on Sundays starting on July 3.

The cruises will be the company’s first since it shut down operations last March at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cruises on the company’s Crystal Serenity ship will visit Harbor Island, Great Exuma, Long Island and San Salvador.

Jack Anderson, interim president and CEO, Crystal Cruises, noted that the ship will reduce capacity to no more than 900 passengers.

“We are certain these Bahamas cruises are going to sell out very quickly and that will most likely encourage us to extend it,” said Anderson.

Anderson noted that guests will have the opportunity to extend their stays at resorts in Nassau and on Bimini, SLS and Resorts World respectively.

Cruise passengers will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative for the virus before boarding the cruise.

Anderson noted that future bookings on the cruise line are looking strong.

“For 2022, our bookings are ahead of 2019. Our future bookings are ahead. Reservations, guest relations and the sales department are constantly hearing from our guests that they are eager to sail,” he said.