Makers Air expands scheduled service to Long Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Fort Lauderdale-based Makers Air has announced that it will expand its scheduled flights from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) to Stella Maris Airport (SML) on Long Island

 Starting November 2, 2025, Makers Air will offer three weekly flights—Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday—as part of its seasonal service running from November through August.

Following the successful launch of scheduled flights in Winter 2023, strong feedback and requests from local stakeholders for more frequent service prompted the addition of a third weekly flight.

“We’re excited to expand our service to Long Island, offering even more flexibility for travelers while also enhancing access for the island’s residents,” said David Hocher, President of Makers Air. “This additional flight not only supports tourism but also makes it easier for residents to receive essential goods and supplies more quickly and reliably. It’s a win for both visitors and the local community, and we are pleased to serve Long Islanders in this regard. I would be remiss without expressing our gratitude to the Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board and Bahamas Ministry of Tourism for their continued partnership and encouragement as we continue to develop these routes.”

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport offers travelers a premium alternative to larger airports, with less congestion, faster check-in, and quicker boarding.

