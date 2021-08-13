MAKE DO: Govt will get “creative” with hospitalized COVID cases to manage overcapacity, says Wells

Health minister: The healthcare sector has come through challenges before and will continue to do so

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While the 146 coronavirus patients in hospitals on New Providence and Grand Bahama have pushed the healthcare system over capacity, Minister of Health Renward Wells said the government and health officials will get creative in responding to the health crisis.

Hospitalized cases have increased to 146 cases, up from the 138 reported on Tuesday.

Of those, 15 cases were in Intensive Care Units.

“We have in-country probably about nearly 140 COVID beds,” Wells said in response to questions from the media.

“We have been adjusting our circumstances at PMH (Princess Margaret Hospital).

“As you know, we have another two wards that [are] going to come on stream that’s going to give us probably by next week an opportunity for another 34 beds.

“We are moving very quickly with the contractors to ensure — because they’re like 98 to 99 percent completed. So, we’re moving very quickly to be able to offer additional bed space.

“But, again, unlike the first and second wave, we have the solution for what ails us, and now, more so than ever, we have it on the ground — that is vaccines.

“I’m just encouraging the Bahamian people to go ahead and get vaccinated so that we can move beyond this and we’ve seen the results of this in other countries which are experiencing surges right now. A lot of nations around the globe, the vast majority, are experiencing surges.

“But in those nations where they continue to vaccinate, we’re seeing a downturn; the curve is beginning to flatten as people move forward and present themselves for vaccination.”

Asked how PMH would accommodate additional COVID-19 patients today if they were to present, the minister said the government and its agencies have been “very creative and innovative”.

“The healthcare sector has been through challenges,” he said.

“We were in this kind of space and place during the second wave.

“We didn’t have as much room and during the second wave, we reached our peak and we were still able to move individuals around and to make the requisite adjustments to be able to ensure that we were able to provide the requisite healthcare for our people and we will continue to do so even though we face the kind of challenges that we face.”

The Bahamas recorded 1,221 cases this month alone.

Last month, a total of 2,185 cases were recorded — a record number of cases in a single month.

Another 130 cases were recorded on Wednesday.

Asked if he was concerned about hitting another record number of cases this month, Wells said he was concerned about ensuring the healthcare sector maintains a “robust response” to ensure those requiring hospitalization can receive care.