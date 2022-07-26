MAKE AN EXAMPLE: Former State min. for Immigration calls for the stiffest penalties for human smuggling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Government should enact stiffer penalties and “make an example” of those convicted of human smuggling a former Minister of State for Immigration suggested yesterday, arguing that such penalties should be a serious deterrent against those offenses.

Branville McCartney, an attorney and a former Minister of State for Immigration under the Ingraham administration, said: “These kinds of situations are very unfortunate and have been going on in this country for quite some time. We have to make an example of persons found guilty of carrying out these types of activities so that it acts as a deterrent to others who may have similar thoughts of doing so.”

McCartney’s comments come after a boat carrying Haitian migrants in what is believed to be a smuggling operation capsized near Black Beard’s Cay early Sunday. Twenty-five persons have been rescued and 17 bodies recovered. Twenty-five persons were rescued from the capsized vessel. Three Bahamian men have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

McCartney said: “I applaud the law enforcement agencies for their quick actions. The unfortunate situation in this matter is that there have been deaths as a result of this activity. It’s also said that women and children are involved in trying to flee a country for a better life. We in The Bahamas cannot accept persons being here illegally. It has an effect on national security, social services, and our healthcare system. I think the Prime Minister recognizes this.”

“I hope that persons who engage in these smuggling activities, once convicted, are made an example of. Perhaps the law ought to be amended for more strict penalties for people caught. I believe that the harshest penalty ought to be invoked in such circumstances,” he added.