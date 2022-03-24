“MAJOR FLĀVA”: New conch broth product hits the market

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — PURE FLĀVA is proudly launching its first product, the Conch Broth, billed to bring an innovative and exciting flavor

option to the global culinary market.

PURE FLĀVA is a brand of Phĭnda Roots Collaborations Ltd., a fully Bahamian women team led by Taneca Malcolm-Ward, C. Tamika Lightbourne, and Christine Turnquest-Knowles. The company was established in 2021 and is headquartered in Freeport, Grand Bahama. The company’s goal is to sell various authentically Bahamian food and beverage products locally and globally.

The new offering follows more than two years of research and development, and will be available salted and unsalted for everyone from the home cook to a fine dining chef.

The product has passed rigorous lab testing meeting all national and international regulations, according to a statement, which added the broth has also undergone nutritional analysis, to be deemed a safe quality, fresh refrigerated product.

“Building a world-changing product and successfully launching it within an established global industry without any blueprint isn’t easy, but we are doing it,” said CEO Taneca Malcolm-Ward.

“I know we have something special; we know we have something special. This is only the beginning of our journey, and we are excited for the next phase.”

Chef Simeon Hall Jr. (Nassau) preparing Pond Salt Conch Chips, (infused w/ PURE FLĀVA) Salsa Verde and Lucayan Farms tomato salad. Photo: Torrel Glinton/T Glinton Photography Chef Kirklin Wildgoose (Freeport) preparing Plantain and Conch balls w/sweet chili sauce (both infused with PURE FLĀVA) Photo: Khambrel Farrington/Fine Art Photography Plated Conch Chips Photo: Torrel Glinton/T Glinton Photography Conch infused caramel sauce w/vanilla ice cream Photo: Khambrel Farrington/Fine Art Photography

The company recently invited guests to interactive tasting experiences featuring conch broth, held on Grand Bahama and New Providence with local chefs

preparing delectable bites.

Chef Kirklin Wildgoose said: “This is an exceptionally versatile product. It can be used to enhance so many traditional Bahamian dishes including soups, stews, rice, and it can also be used in more experimental dishes.”

“Very rarely do new products inspire me to create new food and kitchen terms like this product does,” said celebrity chef Simeon Hall Jr.

“I’m addicted to the ‘conch funk’ aka umami and savory notes and have a new outlook on conch like never before.”

According to the statement, the conch broth is coming soon to a neighborhood farmers market, pop-up event, or local

grocery store.

Malcolm-Ward says: “PURE FLĀVA is ready to be a household brand, and we can’t wait to bring our products to the Bahamian public and the world.”

The company said there are also two additional PURE FLĀVA products currently under research and development.