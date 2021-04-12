Major fire at Potters Cay burns stalls and vessels

According to police, the Fire Department was called to a structural fire shortly before midnight.

“At the scene, they met several wooded single-story structures on the eastern side of the dock engulfed in flames,” the police statement read.

“(Fire services) They were able to extinguish the fire. However, several of the structures which housed restaurants and bars were destroyed. As a result of the fire, two boats that were docked at the rear of the structures were also destroyed.

The statement added: “The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Investigations into this matter continue.”