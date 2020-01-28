Major earthquake hits parts of Jamaica, tremors felt downtown Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A whopping 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean seas has hit parts of Jamaica with tremors reportedly felt in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Haiti and Cuba.

The earthquake was centered south of Cuba and northwest of Jamaica on Tuesday, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reporting a 2.10pm start.

The USGS initially reported a magnitude of 7.3.

The Department of Meteorology has confirmed the possibility that some of the southern islands in The Bahamas may have felt some tremors; however, officials said the earthquake poses no threat to any island.

Reports indicate tremors were felts in parts of downtown Nassau.

Eyewitness News understands that Colina’s offices on East Bay Street had to be evacuated as individuals felt the building shaking.

