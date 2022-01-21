Major crypto conference set for The Bahamas as FTX teams up with SALT

Invitation-only Crypto Bahamas conference set for April 26-29 at Baha Mar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas is set to play host to a major new crypto conference to be held in April.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX, and Anthony Scaramucci’s SALT have teamed up on a multi-year arrangement to launch a cryptocurrency conference in The Bahamas, along with a digital series about the fast-growing sector, according to reports.

FTX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, which opened its headquarters in The Bahamas last September, will become the global presenting partner for all annual SALT events, as well as the SALT Crypto Show, a new digital series that is expected to launch in early 2022.

SALT is a global thought leadership forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics.

Speaking on the arrangement, Bankman-Fried said: “We are excited to expand our partnership with SALT, both as a presenting partner for events around the world and developing a premier event with Crypto Bahamas, which will allow us to continue bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital asset investing.”

The invitation-only Crypto Bahamas is set for April 26-29 at Baha Mar.

The event will be focused on networking and building collaboration among leading investors and builders in the cryptocurrency industry.

Scaramucci said: “We are thrilled to welcome FTX as SALT’s premier global partner and to launch Crypto Bahamas.

“Sam and the FTX team are building the most important company in crypto and the financial industry more broadly. We are excited to be part of their journey.”