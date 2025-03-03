MAISON Bahamas sees significant growth in 2024, eyes expansion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- In 2024, MAISON Bahamas experienced significant growth, tripling its business and closing over 100 transactions, solidifying its position in the high-end real estate sector. The company credits this success to a carefully selected portfolio of luxury properties, exceptional client service, and its exclusive partnership with Forbes Global Properties, which provides invaluable exposure to global buyers.

“We built MAISON Bahamas with a vision to redefine luxury real estate in The Bahamas, and the results speak for themselves,” said Ryan Knowles, Founder & CEO of MAISON Bahamas. “Tripling our business in 2024 was a defining achievement, but we’re just getting started. Our momentum is stronger than ever, and 2025 will be a year of transformative growth.”

To fuel its continued success, MAISON Bahamas has brought on four experienced agents in 2025, adding depth to its luxury market presence. Eugenie Lady Nuttall, Ria Butler, Giovannia Demeritte, and Kourtni Ferguson join the team, each bringing a wealth of market knowledge and a strong commitment to delivering top-tier service. Their addition further strengthens MAISON Bahamas’ reputation for excellence.

“Our success is driven by the exceptional people who make up MAISON Bahamas,” said Indira Thompson, EVP of MAISON Bahamas. “By attracting top-tier talent and leveraging the global reach of Forbes Global Properties, we continue to elevate the standard for luxury real estate in The Bahamas.”

With demand for luxury real estate in The Bahamas at an all-time high, MAISON Bahamas is preparing for substantial expansion in 2025. The firm is planning new office openings in key high-net-worth markets, which will provide enhanced access to global investors, developers, and high-profile clientele.

“We are scaling to meet demand, enhancing our client experience, and positioning MAISON Bahamas as the undisputed leader in ultra-luxury real estate,” Ryan Knowles added. “2025 will be a year of bold expansion, and we are ready to seize every opportunity.”

With its exclusive affiliation with Forbes Global Properties, a growing team of talented agents, and a forward-looking growth strategy, MAISON Bahamas is poised for continued success. The firm is positioning itself as a leader in shaping the future of luxury real estate in The Bahamas, offering unparalleled opportunities for buyers and sellers alike.