LYING IN WAIT: Junkanoo plans on hold until PM gives green light, says JCNP

Reigning champ Saxons Superstars say they are “always battle-ready” should Junkanoo be permitted

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) has not resumed the planning and administrative work for the current 2021/2022 Junkanoo Season due to COVID-19 protocols, according to Chairman Dion Miller.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced eased COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers as the government seeks to expand its vaccination program across the archipelago.

He also advised Parliament that fully vaccinated individuals will be able to interact in closed environments once all individuals in that group have received the required doses of the vaccine, indicating that this will apply to indoor dining and gatherings such as weddings and cultural events like Junkanoo.

However, despite the announcement, Miller said it remains unclear what will happen with the Independence or Christmas Holiday parades because discussions with the Office of the Prime Minister are ongoing.

“We’re not sure which percentage of the population would be required to be vaccinated in order for us to have parades. That’s still kind of unclear so we will wait for further guidelines in regards to that,” he said.

Miller urged Junkanooers who may be inclined to get the vaccine to consult their physicians and make the best decision for them and their families.

He noted that quite a few Junkanooers have already been vaccinated and are helping with the vaccination process.

“You still have a few Junkanooers out there that are hesitant to get vaccines, but nevertheless there’s a strong push within the community to get vaccinated.”

The JCNP Junkanoo year commenced on April 1.

Miller noted that the JCNP “has not began the process of parade planning and will not begin to do so until the green light to do so is granted by the competent authority”.

He said the JCNP will face three major hurdles to execute a parade, including securing financing/sponsorship for groups to fund their parade preparation; amending parade rules to reflect the current economic environment; and implementing an enforceable plan to keep Junkanooers and the public safe.

“We look forward to the day when social distancing is lifted and we are once more able to pour into the streets and lift the glorious sounds of the drums, bells, whistles and horns in praise for deliverance,” Miller added.

“Time alone will tell what the parades, if any, will look like this year. Nevertheless, COVID-19 has given us a unique opportunity to get back to the core spirit of Junkanoo.”

Resilient spirit

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early March, all public events were canceled as the government sought to implement mitigation efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

However, by the end of the year, the country had seen a significant second wave that impeded the removal of gathering and social distancing restrictions.

The cancellation of both Junkanoo parades during the Christmas holiday season marked the first time the annual event had not been staged in The Bahamas in more than 65 years.

Saxons Superstars Co-chair Kendenique Campbell-Moss told Eyewitness News her group is eager to get back into parades.

“We just want to get on Bay Street. It’s been such a downtrodden last year and for persons this year, just to get the essence of Junkanoo,” Campbell-Moss said.

“When you line up on George Street and you see your comrades and you have the opportunity to trash talk just a little bit and you can hear the roar of the drums, you get the cowbells the whistles, you see the feathering…this is the spirit and the essence and the love of Junkanoo that embodies all of us.”

She insisted that the Junkanoo spirit is resilient in all of the Junkanoo groups because “that’s the love of our culture”.

Campbell-Moss said: “We are resilient. We are the Saxons. This is a part of tourism, this is a part of our culture. This is what we do. We bring glamour and excitement and we bring music to Bay Street.

“So if it’s deemed that we will actually have a parade or there is some resemblance of a parade, we are ready for that. The Saxons are always ready for battle and we will do what has to be done.”

She added: “As a Junkanoo group, we admonish those who want to take the vaccine to please go ahead and do so but we also want to be civic-minded and very socially responsible.”

The Shell Saxons Superstars emerged as the official winners of the 2019/2020 Junkanoo season after the Boxing Day results were overturned and they swept the 2020 New Year’s Day Junkanoo parade, taking the top spot and all categories with their “Bahamian or Nuttin’” theme.