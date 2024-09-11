Lyford Cay Int’l School thwarts alleged gun violence threat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities are reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged incident involving a student of Lyford Cay International School.

Eyewitness News understands that a student allegedly made threats concerning gun violence toward another student. It has been suggested that the student in question reportedly showed the other student a photo of a weapon while making the alleged threat.

In a notice issued to parents, school officials said after learning of the incident police officials were contacted and also stressed that school safety is a priority.

This is a developing story.