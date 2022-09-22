Lyford Cay Foundations receives record number of applications 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Lyford Cay Foundations awarded more scholarships in 2022 for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes than ever as driven students tackle the major challenges of our time.

Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the scholarship recipients, with many eager to fill gaps in areas related to climate change and healthcare.

“We received hundreds of applications for scholarships this year, perhaps our most ever,” said Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle, Executive Director of the Foundations.

“This shows the demand for education assistance. Meanwhile, the job of our independent screeners to select recipients from an outstanding pool of applicants is only becoming tougher.”

Twenty-seven new scholarships have been awarded in 2022 and the Foundations will support the academic pursuits of 58 students during the 2022-2023 period.

That includes students like 18-year-old Mateo Bethel, a graduate of St Georges High School who will study mechanical engineering at the University of Guelph.

“What inspires me the most is the country’s lack of necessary gear to recover from hurricanes, as demonstrated by Hurricane Dorian,” Bethel said in an essay to the Foundations.

“Considering mechanical engineering is such a broad topic, I wish to contribute to The Bahamas in a variety of ways.”

Thirteen recipients hail from New Providence, 11 from Grand Bahama and one from Abaco.

Fifty-two percent of awardees are first-generation college students, including Denisha Demeritte, the inaugural recipient of the Sir Godfrey Kenneth Kelly Graduate Award. Demeritte will pursue a master’s degree in Public Health Epidemiology at the University of Minnesota so she can help The Bahamas face potential pandemics and address healthcare inequalities.

“I believe it is my responsibility to champion for better health outcomes for those marginalized and investigate health issues negatively impacting my community,” she said in her essay.

“The goal is to ultimately drive solutions to crises through research, planning and effective interventions.”

As the Lyford Cay Foundations continues to expand its assistance to students, Basil Goulandris, Chairman of Lyford Cay Foundations expressed gratitude for the generosity of the Kelly Family for the establishment of the award honoring Sir Godfrey – a former Minister of Education, noted legal mind, businessman and sportsman.

Another new scholarship programme that debuted in 2022 was the Resilience and Excellence Graduate and Technical Awards for study in Canada.

This year’s recipients are Raneisha Higgs-Brice (Masters in Logistics & Supply Chain Management from the University of Windsor), Gabrielle Pintard-Newry (Masters in Global Affairs at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto); Whit-Tia Morley-Barrett (Diploma in Health Information Management at St. Lawrence College), Therize Pennerman (Advanced Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology – Automated Manufacturing from Conestoga College Institute of Technology).

The scholarship application process for 2023 opens in February. Applicants will be evaluated according to financial need, academic merit, the reputation of the institution, availability of field of study in The Bahamas, career goals, and personal qualifications.

“We will continue to prioritize those with the greatest need,” Virgill-Rolle said.

“We also hope we receive more applications from students hoping to study in Canada as we support many educational opportunities in Canada.”

Recipients of this year’s undergraduate scholarships include: Mateo Bethell, Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Guelph; Dominique Bowleg, Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology and Biological Oceanography at Spring Hill College; Altia McDonald, Bachelor of Commerce in Finance, Minor in Analytical Economics at Concordia University; Yoshi Moxey, Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science/Mathematics at Dalhousie University; Carlisa Smith, Bachelor of Science in Animal Biology at the University of Guelph; Donique Whylly, Bachelor of Economics, University of Toronto; Diovante Bain, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at Acadia University; Jee’von Pratt, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Howard University Kaylee Smith, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science at Acadia University.

Recipients of this year’s graduate scholarships include: Terrinique Bullard, Master of Science in Architectural Research and Design at Tulane University; Denisha Demeritte, Master of Public Health in Epidemiology at University of Minnesota – Twin Cities; Jade Gray, Master of Science in Public Health at University of Western Ontario; Raneisha Higgs-Brice, Master of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management at University Windsor; Lashan Martin, LLM Maritime Studies at BPP University; Gabrielle Pintard-Newry, Master of Global Affairs, Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto; Leandra Moonsammy, Master of Science in Data Science at The Technical University of Catalonia and Amber Turner, Master of Science in Natural Resources and Environmental Management at The University of the West Indies.

Additionally, scholarships for technical programs have been awarded to: Kia Cartwright, Advanced Diploma in Child & Youth Care at Seneca College; Elijah Stevens, Artist Diploma in Piano Performance at Royal Conservatory of Music – Glenn Gould School University of Toronto; Therize Pennerman, Advanced Diploma, Mechanical Engineering Technology – Automated Manufacturing at Conestoga College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning; Whit-Tia Morley-Barrett, Diploma in Health Information Management at St Lawrence College; Maitland Lowe, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology at Northeastern Junior College; Jasmine Balfour, Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene at PIMA Medical Institute; Megan Francis, Ontario College Advanced Diploma in Respiratory Therapy at Fanshawe College; and Antonique Greenslade, Associate in Science Degree in Aviation Maintenance Science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.