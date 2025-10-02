Lyford Cay Foundations Award 41 New Scholarships to Bahamian Students

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Lyford Cay Foundations have announced the awarding of 41 new scholarships to outstanding Bahamians who will pursue studies at top universities and colleges in the United States, Canada, England, and Europe.

With this latest cohort, the Foundations’ total scholarship support for 2025 now stands at 94 students, marking another major investment in higher education and national development.

The 2025 scholarship class reflects a broad cross-section of Bahamian society. More than half of the awardees (51 percent) are women, while 44 percent are the first in their families to attend college. Nearly one-third (32 percent) hail from the Family Islands, and 27 percent are graduates of the nation’s public school system.

Scholars will pursue a wide range of disciplines, from actuarial science, aviation maintenance, and mechanical engineering, to documentary film, dispute resolution, environmental management, clinical social work, and culinary management. The academic levels range from diploma and associate programs to bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees.

Executive Director of the Foundations, Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle, said the range of students and their aspirations speaks to the talent pool in the country.

“Many are first-generation college students, and many come from our Family Islands. Their determination and achievements underscore the tremendous talent within The Bahamas,” she said.

Chairman of Lyford Cay Foundation Inc., Basil P. Goulandris, emphasized the importance of the investment.

“By awarding scholarships annually, we make our vision a reality: that every Bahamian is empowered to reach their full potential. By investing more than $1.2 million in their education, we are investing in the country’s future,” he noted.

From Canada, Mary Filippelli-Hall, Chairman of The Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation, added:

“Each year we are inspired by the drive and resilience of Bahamian students who are determined to pursue higher education. These new Scholars reflect the incredible promise and potential that exists across our islands.”

Since the 1980s, the Lyford Cay Foundations have provided partial scholarships for undergraduate, graduate, and vocational studies abroad, targeting fields that directly contribute to the advancement of The Bahamas. The program is highly competitive, with hundreds of applicants each year.

The new 2025 Scholars will join an expanding alumni network of Bahamians who are contributing to industries and communities at home and abroad through their knowledge, skills, and service.