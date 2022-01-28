Lyford Cay Foundations announces new graduate and technical scholarships programme

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Lyford Cay Foundations (LCF) has announced the launch of the “Bahamas Resilience and Excellence Education Programme”, a new scholarship initiative focused on graduate and technical studies in Canada.

Over a four-year period, the programme will provide for a total of 10 graduate and 10 technical scholarships to study in Canada, in addition to support for scholarships at LJM Maritime Academy in Nassau and the Lyford Cay Foundations’ FOCUS programme.

This year, the Resilience and Excellence Programme will offer up to four new scholarships for graduates of University of The Bahamas (UB) to pursue graduate studies for up to two years; and up to four scholarships for students of Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Tim Unwin, chair, Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation, said: “These additional scholarships will allow us to positively impact the lives of even more Bahamian students who wish to study abroad.

“I wish to thank the University of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute for working so well with us.”

Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle, executive director, LCF, said the Foundations particularly wanted to support students who had attended local tertiary schools in their pursuit of higher education.

The usual criteria to qualify for a Lyford Cay Foundations scholarship will apply to the new Resilience and Excellence scholarships; however, applicants also must have either graduated from UB and are looking to pursue a master’s degree or have attended BTVI and are seeking a bachelor’s degree.

Virgill-Rolle said: “Lyford Cay Foundations has been extremely supportive of the University of The Bahamas over the years. We were proud to support its development into a strong university, along with the introduction of an excellent library facility named after our former chairman, Harry C Moore.

“We are now building a close working relationship with BTVI to further support technical and vocational training in The Bahamas.”

The Lyford Cay Scholarship portal opens February 1, 2022. Applicants have until March 15, 2022, to complete the application process. The scholarship process is extremely competitive. For more information, visit lyfordcayfoundations.org.