Lyford Cay condo developer looks forward to obtaining final approval for development to proceed

NASSAU,BAHAMAS — The developer behind a proposed multi-million condominium development in Lyford Cay said yesterday that he looks forward to completing the studies requested by the Town Planning Committee, speaking with community stakeholders, and obtaining final approval to proceed with the project.

David Dingman, Eastmor’s chief executive, said: “Eastmor is most appreciative of the decision of the Town Planning Committee which has affirmed the use of its land as a condominium site. It looks forward to completing the studies requested by the Town Planning Committee, speaking with community stakeholders, and obtaining final approval, so that the building may commence. As well as the positive economic impact anticipated, these condominiums will provide a vibrant Bahamian space for people who wish to enjoy condominium living.”

The Town Planning Committee has given the Lyford Cay condo project the go-ahead to proceed to the next stage of the approvals process provided it reduces the number of condo units by 22 and lowers the height of the development by three stories to six.

The Town Planning committee has determined that the proposal of nine stories and 72 units would be an overdevelopment but is prepared to accept a proposal of a maximum of six stories and 50 units.

The Lyford Cay Property Owners Association has voiced opposition to the development, stating in a letter to the Town Planning Committee that the “overwhelming consensus” among area residents is that the proposal represents a gross overdevelopment, and is “entirely incompatible with the low density neighborhood quality” and “the sense of place” and appeal to which Lyford Cay residents have been accustomed for over 60 years.

Area residents say that if the development proceeds, it could “sound the death knell” for the community.

“A review of the density of the proposed 72-unit project compared with the 467 existing households presently in Lyford Cay (370 single-family household units and 97 multifamily household units) would result in a 15 percent increase in the number of household units on less than one-half of one percent of the land within the community,” the LCPOA noted.