Luxury resort chain set to open GB resort in 2026

Six Senses to bring sustainability and regeneration focus

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — A luxury resort chain renowned for its wellness and sustainability is set to undertake a major development on Grand Bahama that is expected to boost local tourism on the island.

Six Senses Grand Bahama is slated to open in 2026 in the Discovery Bay area. A formal launch of the development project is expected to kick off within weeks and will create hundreds of jobs for Bahamians, both in the construction phases and when the resort opens its doors. In a press statement, the project’s developer said that it will also encourage sustainability and regenerative activity on the island.

Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs said: “We’re eager to reflect the authenticity of Bahamian lifestyle, culture, and landscape through organic pathways and architectural design to create a community blended with our signature ethos of wellness, sustainability, crafted guest experiences, and emotional hospitality.”

Designed by architects 3XN, the Six Senses resort village will comprise 45 waterfront and canal villas enjoying 2,400 feet of beach frontage and water on three sides. In addition to the guest accommodations, plans are afoot for a signature restaurant, beach venue, boathouse, and pool bar. Future development of the 36-acre site will see direct access to a new marina.

Units are planned to be modular and prefabricated to minimize on-site impacts and adhere to the high sustainability targets.

Commenting on the design, 3XN’s founder Kim Herforth Nielson said: “This is a great opportunity to investigate new construction methods and define a specific and new approach to sustainability in The Bahamas – both for the buildings and to respect the exceptional local nature.”

The resort village will host an Experience Center along with artist studios, relaxed meeting spaces, a fitness center, and Six Senses Spa. In addition to the Earth Lab, there will also be a Marine Research and Dive Center focused on coastal resiliency, native plantings, and land restoration. Additional land and sea areas will be designated as preserves, further enhancing the local biosphere.

A team of experts in coastal resilience, marine ecology, and sustainable design will collaborate with Bahamian consultants to ensure their wealth of knowledge is incorporated and applied to all aspects of the development. The development and investment team, led by Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors, has a proven track record of environmental sustainability and a reputation for delivering transformative projects.

Pegasus Capital Advisors specializes in investments in sustainable ocean production, eco-tourism, and infrastructure.

Founder and CEO of Pegasus Capital Advisers Craig Cogut said: “Our aim is always to create nature-based solutions and sustainable infrastructure while generating social and environmental outcomes that are intentional, material, and scalable.”

One priority of the developers is to recruit from the communities directly surrounding the project and the aim is to partner with Blue Action Lab to collaborate with the local community on the job training and skills enhancement.

Founding Partner and President of Weller Development Partners Marc Weller said: “We are dedicated to ensuring that our developments have a positive social impact on surrounding communities. Our team uses sustainable practices that reduce our carbon footprint, establish resilient and healthy communities, and preserve our natural environment. We want to build trust and work with the people of Grand Bahama to achieve their priorities and realize the potential of this amazing island.”

Dale Galvin, a partner at the Global Fund for Coral Reefs, added: “There is a wealth of knowledge and data that exists within local Bahamian organizations and communities, and we look forward to partnering with these institutions to create a symbiotic relationship between the development and the sustainable protection of the marine environment.”

The development will receive an investment from the Global Fund for Coral Reefs, to provide capital and technical assistance leading to increased resilience of reefs and the communities that depend on them. Creating a resort with a hurricane-insulating coastline, while minimizing environmental impacts through self-sufficient energy and waste ambitions, will also act as an exemplar for future sustainable tourism models on Grand Bahama and across the Caribbean.

Commenting on the partnership, Principal, Owner, and Founder of Olson Kundig, Tom Kundig said: “Six Senses’ immersive approach to hospitality, travel, and wellness offers guests an opportunity to experience something extraordinary at all levels. I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with them on the design of their new resort on Grand Bahama and support our shared agenda for wellness, sustainable design, community, connectivity with nature, and transformative experiences.”