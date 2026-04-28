Luxury goods stolen from air freight shipment as police probe breach at western New Providence terminal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into a significant theft at the Air Freight Terminal in western New Providence after a shipment containing high-end merchandise was found tampered with.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2026, a complainant received a container shipment and, upon inspection, discovered that two of the five pallets had been interfered with. Missing from the shipment were an assortment of designer shoes and clothing items, including brands such as Givenchy and Christian Louboutin.

The total value of the stolen goods is estimated at $9,693.

Authorities have not yet indicated how the breach occurred or at what point the items were removed, but investigations remain ongoing as officers work to determine those responsible.