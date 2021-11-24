LUSCO executes contract to repair Casuarina Bridge

GBDevCo subsidiary also awards contract to repair Sir Jack Hayward Bridge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lucaya Service Company (LUSCO), a subsidiary of The Grand Bahama Development Company Limited (DEVCO) is facilitating restorative construction to both the Casuarina Bridge and Sir Jack Hayward Bridge in the Lucaya area.

As part of LUSCO’s ongoing obligation to maintain the infrastructure of the area, the company commissioned the preparation of various investigative reports by exports to identify the nature, extent, and implications of Hurricane Dorian’s impact. The bridges remained structurally intact; however, all findings conclusively recommended repair, reconstruction, and restoration of both bridges.

The full construction contracts for the Bridges have been awarded to All Bahamas Construction (ABC) Ltd. Integrated Building Services (IBS), who provided further consultation on the Bridges’ superstructure and civil components, has been contracted as the Engineer of Record for the reconstruction projects.

LUSCO executives and the principal of ABC signed the contract for the repair and restoration of the Casuarina Bridge last Friday, November 19.

Construction commenced on Monday, November 22. Contract signing for the Sir Jack Hayward Bridge will take place in the coming weeks, at the end of November.

LUSCO advises that most recently, parts of the navigational railings at the Casuarina Bridge have been dislodged. Portions are visible and other parts remain submerged and may, impede or obstruct navigation. The waterway is presently passable; however, caution must be exercised.

After consulting local partners including BASRA, the waterway will be closed from November 30 until December 2, 2021 between the hours of 9am and 2pm to remove the railings.

To assist mariners, LUSCO has erected navigational signs in the area in an effort to mitigate safety incidents as they prepare for the restorative construction to occur.

LUSCO intends to complete the restorative construction on the Casuarina and Sir Jack Hayward Bridges in a timely manner, and thanks the public for their continued cooperation, especially in the event of road closures and rerouting as work is underway.