Lusca unveils $125m Inagua investment after Morton acquisition approval

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lusca Group says it plans to invest up to $125 million in Great Inagua after receiving final regulatory approvals to acquire Morton Bahamas Limited, clearing the way for the company to take over operations of the salt production facility in Matthew Town on June 1.

Following the close of the transaction, the company will be renamed Lusca Salt Bahamas Limited, with its products to be marketed under the “Bahamas Salt” brand.

The company said the acquisition received approvals from the National Economic Council, the Bahamas Investment Authority, the Central Bank of The Bahamas and other relevant agencies.

Lusca Group said the $125 million investment programme will target upgrades to the salt facility and wider island infrastructure, including renewable energy, airport modernization, community facilities and essential services.

Projects under consideration include a dedicated solar power plant for the salt operation, upgrades to Inagua Airport, improvements to the Inagua General Store and the refurbishment of the island’s original salt storage building into a leisure and community center.

The company said it has already received approval-in-principle for the construction of the solar plant, which is expected to reduce reliance on imported fuel while potentially supplying surplus electricity to the Inagua Town grid.

Lusca also confirmed its intention to assume responsibility for the management and modernization of Inagua Airport, with plans aimed at improving passenger experience, increasing scheduled flights and supporting economic development on the island.

The company said the investment reflects its “long-term confidence in Inagua and its people” and noted that the focus extends beyond the salt operation itself.

“The rename to Lusca Salt Bahamas Limited marks the start of a new chapter for the business,” the company said in a statement. “The operation has a proud industrial heritage spanning decades, and Lusca Group intends to build on everything that has worked well.”

The company acknowledged that the operation and island have faced challenges in recent years, including constrained salt production and operational difficulties.

“It must also be acknowledged that the asset and the island have faced significant headwinds in recent years, with constrained salt production and a number of operational challenges weighing on performance,” the statement said. “The change of ownership presents an opportunity to draw a clear line under the past, refresh the company’s identity, and reintroduce the business to its customers, its workforce, and the Inagua community with renewed purpose.”

Lusca said it intends to maintain the operational standards established under Morton’s stewardship, particularly in product quality, environmental management and safety.

The company’s immediate operational focus will be on increasing production capacity, with a goal of doubling production volumes over the next two years.

Lusca also announced plans to study the feasibility of developing an on-site salt upgrading and packaging facility capable of producing food-quality salt as part of its broader regional growth strategy.

“The Great Inagua operation is intended to serve as the foundation for Lusca Salt’s wider expansion across the Caribbean and into global markets in the years ahead,” the company said.

Lusca Group Director Richard Muckle described the acquisition as “a significant milestone” and said the company intends to build on the legacy of the operation.

“Closing this transaction is a significant milestone, but the real work begins now,” said Richard Muckle, Director of Lusca Group. “Great Inagua has an extraordinary heritage in salt production, and we intend to honour that legacy by building on the operational standards we have inherited. The rename to Lusca Salt Bahamas Limited represents a fresh start — a new chapter for the business and, we hope, for Inagua itself. Our investment will extend well beyond the salt facility, because we believe the facility and the island succeed together. We are grateful to the Government of The Bahamas, and we look forward to many productive years ahead working alongside the people of Inagua.”

Morton Bahamas has long been one of Great Inagua’s largest employers and a key contributor to the island’s economy through its solar salt production operations.