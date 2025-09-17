Lusca Group to acquire Morton Bahamas Ltd

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Lusca Group has announced that its subsidiary, Grand Bahama Salt Company Ltd, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Morton Bahamas Limited, the operator of the solar salt production facility on Great Inagua and the island’s largest employer.

The facility—the second-largest solar salt operation in North America—positions The Bahamas as a leading supplier of high-quality solar salt to international markets. As part of the transaction, Lusca Group will also sign a long-term supply agreement with Morton Salt USA, ensuring continuity of production and exports while keeping Morton as an anchor client.

Lusca Group, a privately owned industrial investment holding company with offices in The Bahamas and Europe, focuses on strategic investments in physical commodities and infrastructure, building on its experience in storage, logistics, and resource development. The company said it plans to invest heavily in the Inagua facility upon completion of the transaction, upgrading operations to improve efficiency and increase capacity. Additional targeted investments will also be directed toward enhancing salt quality and supporting local businesses and the wider Inagua community.

“Salt has been part of Inagua’s identity for generations, and we fully understand the history and importance of this business to the island,” said Richard Muckle, Director of Lusca Group. “By rebranding and investing in the facility, we aim to honour that legacy while creating sustainable value for both our customers and the local community.”

In parallel, Lusca Group is preparing an island-wide development programme to support Inagua’s long-term growth and resilience. Developed in close partnership with stakeholders, this plan will be presented to the Government of The Bahamas in due course.