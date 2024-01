NASSAU, BAHAMAS — It is “Swearing-In” day for Progressive Liberal Party Member of Parliament for Mangrove Cay and South Andros, Leon Lundy, was sworn in as Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama & Bimini, Kingsley Smith Jr was also sworn in to serve as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama.