Lucaya Service Company provides update on Fortune Bay canal maintenance

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Lucaya Service Company (LUSCO) has shared an update on the progress of the Fortune Bay Canal Maintenance, Dredging & Jetty Repair Project.

“Marine side activities are well advanced, with the first of three dredging segments now completed. Excavation dredging has commenced at the second segment and near the entrance of the inlet,” the company reported.

CEO Charisse Brown said: “The timetable for the completion of these critical works has been delayed by several factors including: the impact of inclement weather, equipment challenges, the use of environmentally sensitive extraction techniques, and some requirements to revisit and expand the onshore staging areas.

The Lusco team continues to work alongside the GBPA’s Building and Development team in addition to its engaged engineering consultants and contractor to deliver the completed works. The team pledged that it would work in a safe manner whilst attempting to minimize disruption to local stakeholders.

“We are committed to completing this large and complex project as swiftly as possible in order to allow normal use of the inlet to restart. We thank our stakeholders for their patience and understanding, and remain open to handle any additional questions on a one-on-one basis and will continue to provide updates via LUSCO’s Facebook page,” said Mrs Brown.

LUSCO continues to stress the importance of safety, urging all vessel operators to exercise extreme caution while navigating the Fortune Bay Canal area during both work and off-hours. Mariners are advised to reduce speed within 1,000 feet of the channel inlet and jetty area, maintain a maximum speed of 4 KNOTS within the waterway, and steer clear of buoys, pilings, equipment, and work activities.