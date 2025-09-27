LPIA services to be suspended at midnight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau Airport Development announced that all services at the Sir Lynden Pindling International Airport will be suspended beginning at midnight.

According to a statement released by the company, “In preparation for the storm, all airport stakeholders have been advised to activate emergency protocols and to remain vigilant.”

“NAD has deployed our Operations, Maintenance, and Public Safety teams to prepare the airside, landside, and terminal facilities ahead of the storm.

At present, the airport is open and fully operational, with the majority of flights operating on schedule.

“Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information. “