LPIA remains operational; officials continue to eye Hurricane Milton

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Nassau Airport Development (NAD) company officials have advised that Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) remains operational, however “Passengers traveling to and from Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), particularly to destinations such as Tampa, Orlando, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale, may experience delays or cancellations.”

“We are closely monitoring the impact of Hurricane Milton on the state of Florida. LPIA remains fully operational and will continue working closely with our airline partners to manage flight schedules and minimize disruptions,” officials said.

“We encourage passengers to stay updated by checking directly with their airlines for real-time flight information.”