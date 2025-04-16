LPIA expects busy travel period for Easter weekend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As the airport community gears up for a busy Easter holiday weekend, officials at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) noted in a press release issued on April 16, 2025 that they are fully prepared to manage the anticipated increase in traffic. For 2025, an estimated 70,000 to 75,000 passengers are expected to travel through LPIA between April 17 (Maundy Thursday) to April 21 (Easter Monday).

“This year’s forecast reflects slightly fewer guests compared to 2024. Last year, although projections were around 70,000-75,000, a record-breaking 83,732 passengers were processed and approximately 2,500 aircraft movements occurred over the five-day period. It should be noted that in 2024, the Easter period began in late March, a bit earlier in the travel calendar than is the case this year,” airport officials said.

According to Jonathan Hanna, Vice President of Operations at NAD, all stakeholders are prepared for this weekend’s ramp-up.

“We are anticipating a steady flow of passengers throughout the holiday weekend and are prepared to manage the higher traffic effectively,” Hanna said. “With the completion of our runway rehabilitation project last month, aircraft movements will be handled more efficiently, allowing for smoother operations overall. Our teams have been meeting regularly with all airport stakeholders to align on key areas including proper queue management and staffing during peak operational periods.”

When traveling over the holiday weekend, LPIA guests are encouraged to arrive at the airport three hours prior to US-bound flights and two hours ahead of international and domestic flights. Where possible, guests should book travel outside of the airport’s peak operational hours of 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. NAD also reminds drivers coming to LPIA to collect passengers, to take advantage of LPIA’s Cell Phone Waiting Lot, which allows drivers to wait for up to 60 minutes in the lot free of charge.

To enhance the overall travel experience, the airport will have performances by a local choir, face painting, themed photo backdrops and appearances by the Easter Bunny throughout the weekend.