LPIA and Department of Labour connect airport tenants with 500+ job seekers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In an effort to connect airport concessionaires with a pool of qualified job candidates, the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) and the Department of Labour recently joined forces to host a job fair. The event took place at the National Training Agency on Gladstone Road.

More than 15 employers, including major retail and food & beverage companies operating from Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), participated and conducted on-the-spot interviews. The job fair garnered a strong turnout, with over 555 job seekers registering ahead of time.

Vernice Walkine, President & CEO at NAD, highlighted the pressing need for airport stakeholders to access quality employment candidates. She emphasized the importance of addressing employment gaps at LPIA, especially as the airport embarks on its journey toward becoming a 5-star facility.

Walkine stated: “It is crucial for us at LPIA to ensure that we have exceptional employees. The airport experience hinges on providing excellent customer service, and we are seeking individuals who can help us achieve that goal.”

Throughout the five-hour event, the Department of Labour’s team collaborated closely with NAD to ensure all candidates had the necessary documents and smoothly navigated the process.

Matthew Knowles, Manager of My Ocean at LPIA, commended NAD and the Department of Labour for orchestrating the event and acknowledging the pivotal role airport workers play in enhancing the overall tourism experience. He emphasized the significance of LPIA as the initial and final impression tourists have of The Bahamas.

Knowles stated: “We are leading the way in the tourism industry, and LPIA reflects that. As Bahamians, we excel in tourism and in catering to the visitors to our country.”

Simone Thurston, Manager of the Public Employment Services Unit at the Department of Labour, expressed gratitude to the NAD team for their partnership in this initiative. Her department also utilized the opportunity to enrich its database in case candidates were unsuccessful in securing employment at LPIA.

Given the favorable feedback and successful outcome of the job fair, NAD and the Department of Labour are exploring further collaborations. Plans are already underway for additional job fairs and recruitment events to continue supporting the employment needs of the airport and its partners.