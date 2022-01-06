LOWE SCORES HIGH: Youngest BREA broker tarns Top producer status at Better Homes & Gardens MCR Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Danny Lowe, the youngest licensed real estate broker in The Bahamas, earned the top producer tittle at Better Homes & Gardens MCR Bahamas (BHGRE) 2021, the company announced yesterday.

Tim Rodland, managing partner, said: “At 29, Danny demonstrated what it takes to be number one in an active, highly competitive market, putting his energy into finding off-market listings when MLS (Multiple Listing Service) inventory was running low due to high demand for The Bahamas.

“Danny is also a very likeable guy who gives his all for every client and is a friend to other agents, so we are extremely pleased to award him top producer title for 2021.”

Lowe joined BHGRE in 2016 and in his first year was named rookie of the year.

“I’ve learned so much since then,” he said, “but the lesson that stands out from the year of COVID when we had a rush of people, particularly from the US and Canada, wanting to buy and very little inventory for them to choose from was to think outside the MLS.

“I had to look for off-market listings to satisfy the demand.”

In some cases, those off-market listings were properties that Lowe believed owners were considering selling but had not yet listed, especially large estates now occupied by empty nesters.

“The search for off-market properties takes courage but it can also be very rewarding,” he said.

“I found myself knocking on doors or calling folks who had large family estates but had not yet fully embraced the idea of downsizing.

“Once they knew there was a potential buyer and selling would not be a laborious process, it was amazing how they felt a sense of relief, weighing the financial and practical benefits against the sentimentality.”

Other times, Lowe knocked on doors of strangers when a potential buyer identified a community or area they liked and there were no listings.

In August, BREA President Christine Wallace-Whitfield recognized that team, presenting BHG MCR founder Mario Carey with the second annual “Good Neighbour Award” for what the 700-plus member association called “his significant contribution helping to organize a feeding program dubbed Pasta Fridays in 2020”.

Along with businessman Paolo Garzaroli, whose family owns and operates Graycliff, Carey organized the feeding program that transformed the five-star restaurant into a feeding center serving some 40,000 meals. Volunteers from Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas and Graycliff dedicated every Friday for six weeks to feeding the hungry.

Lowe is starting 2022 on another high. He has about $10 million under contract expected to close in the first quarter.

“I think that speaks to the trajectory started by the pandemic and other global events that are linked, and with one variant after another, regardless of the severity of the symptoms, the desire to live in a warm-weather, hospitable, politically stable and secure environment like The Bahamas will continue,” he said.

“I don’t see it slowing down for another two years.”