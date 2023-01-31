Loved ones mourn loss of Eleuthera guidance counselor in road crash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Traffic accidents have become alarming to government officials as fatalities continue to rise, according to the Minister of Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting.

In response to the accident on January 28 that took the life of 27-year-old Chara Major, the South Eleuthera MP said that the incident was “very unfortunate” and extended his sympathy to the family.

Sweeting added that the Ministry of Transport and Housing started a Road Traffic Safety Campaign that aims to educate members of the public on road safety and precautions.

He explained that the campaign was introduced a week ago in Eleuthera to lower the chances of fatalities through educational resources.

Police in Eleuthera recorded three deaths due to traffic-related incidents from November to January.

At a press conference last week, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander expressed concerns about the increase in traffic deaths in the Family Islands.

Police recorded 59 traffic fatalities last year, a 28% increase over 2021. Eleuthera recorded seven traffic fatalities last year, a huge uptick from just one incident recorded in 2021.

Vernitta Thompson, principal of Emma E. Cooper Primary and James Cistern Primary Schools, penned a tribute in honor of Major who was an integral member of the school.

Although Major joined the school in October, Thompson said the love she gave to her colleagues and students made her legacy untainted.

In the statement, the principal revealed Major’s last act of love and concern for her students before her untimely death during an afternoon class.

“She held classes with the grade 6 and grade 4 students. I was able to witness the laughter of her grade 6 students as they began their lessons. She was passionate about her role as a guidance counselor. That was the kind of teacher she was”, the tribute read.

While friends expressed their condolences to the family on social media, family members revealed that Major’s dog Tafari is missing.

There is a reward of $1,000 for his safe return.

The post indicated that the family had requested police to ensure the well-being of the dogs on Sunday. However, only one dog was found in the apartment.

The post continued: “Tafari is a member of our family and we are distraught to learn that we can not locate Tafari.”

The principal added that Chara loved her dogs and always referred to them as her babies.

“The first day we met Chara she introduced herself and immediately after spoke about her dogs endlessly”, she said.

According to Major’s aunt, the Terrier was in her apartment on the day of the accident.

Anyone with knowledge of Tafari’s whereabouts can contact the family at 805-2389 or 805-5452.