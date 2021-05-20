“LOVE FOR GOD”: Health minister says taking the vaccine is “moral thing to do”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Renward Wells said yesterday that taking the COVID-19 vaccine is the “moral thing to do” and shows love for self, love for thy neighbor and “love of God”.

“Believe it or not, taking the vaccine is the moral thing to do,” Wells said during debate on a resolution to extend the public state of emergency to August 13.

“At Mark 12:30, 31, we are encouraged to love God and to love our neighbor.

“If we love God and appreciate life, we will do all we can to stay alive and stay well.

“Getting the vaccine will increase the likelihood of this outcome.

“Further, when we take the vaccine, we not only protect ourselves, but we are protecting our family and other persons around us also.

“We are, in fact, loving our neighbors as we love ourselves.

“Getting the vaccine shows love of God and love of thy neighbor.”

Raising on a point of order, Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine, who is also a pastor, asked if the health minister was suggesting those who choose not to take the vaccine do not love God.

In response, Wells maintained that taking the vaccine is an expression of love for self, God and neighbors.

Addressing Parliament, the minister said getting vaccinated reduces the likelihood of being admitted to hospital if infected with COVID-19, and decreases the chance of dying from the virus.

He said evidence continues to accrue in favor of vaccines as effective and useful tools to bring the pandemic under control.

He provided a scenario where Bahamians do not inoculate themselves against the virus.

“Suppose cases continue to escalate to triple digits, hospitalizations continue to grow and Bahamians and residents remain hesitant to take the vaccine,” Wells said.

“This would then place the government in a position to do the right and moral thing for the masses.

“Mr Speaker, the government can act in two ways: restrict the freedom of the general public and impose another lockdown to bring down the cases, contain the hospitalization and avoid deaths or open up and remain open despite the increase in cases, increased hospitalizations and increased deaths.

“Things can become so bad, like that of India, where persons do not wish to go outside for fear they will catch COVID-19 in a heartbeat.”

The Bahamas has recorded 11,321 cases of COVID-19 and remains in a third wave of the virus as high double-digit infections continue to be recorded daily.

Amid spikes in cases on Andros, the Berry Islands and Cat Island, the competent authority imposed a daily 8pm to 5am curfew on those islands beginning today.