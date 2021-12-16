LOSS OF LIFE: Six more COVID deaths, 21 new infections

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Six more people were claimed by the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday.

These included two women, ages 49 and 62, and three men, ages 42, 56 and 65.

Three of the deaths stemmed from New Providence and two from Eleuthera.

The deaths occurred between August 30 and November 7, according to health officials.

Total deaths now stand at 713, with 36 still under investigation.

The Bahamas has a case mortality rate of just over three percent.

However, the rate of death among hospitalized patients is far greater.

As of Wednesday, there were 21 hospitalized cases, up from the 14 reported the day before.

Among them, there were two cases in Intensive Care Units – one at Doctor’s Hospital, one at Princess Margaret Hospital and another the Grand Bahama Health Services.

Another 21 infections were confirmed yesterday.

A total of 22,971 cases have been reported since the onset of the pandemic.

Of these, 406 remain active.

The Bahamas positivity rate was under three percent on Wednesday, under the World Health Organization’s recommended rate for the reopening of a country.

There remain concerns about a potential fourth wave of the virus in the nation, with the rapid spread of the omicron variant in a growing number of jurisdictions.

While it remains unclear if the variant has reached The Bahamas’ shores, research has shown that though omicron is more contagious it is not necessarily more deadly.