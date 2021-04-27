LOSE BIG: Party promoters fined nearly $100,000 for breaking COVID protocols

Party allegedly had some 300 guests, well past the 20 permitted under the Emergency Powers Order

COVID-19 Enforcement Unit pleads with public to adhere to COVID protocols

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The promotors of a large party held over the weekend were cited nearly $100,000 in fines for an event with more than 300 people that went against COVID-19 protocols.

In videos and photos widely circulated on social media, hundreds of people appeared to be gathering and partying at a West Hill Street venue on Sunday, with many of the attendees not following social distancing protocols or wearing protective face masks.

Chief Superintendent Zhivago Dames, officer in charge of the COVID-19 Enforcement Unit, confirmed to Eyewitness News: “Based on what I would have seen in reference to the video, it appears to be well over 300 persons and if you were to do the maths, for hosting a social gathering, the start of fine is $2,000 and the person who arranged that is charged also $300 for every patron that is attending that event.”

The latest event comes amid ongoing concern over the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, which officials have labeled a third wave.

Officials reported 158 newly confirmed cases between Friday and Sunday.

An additional 85 cases that were not previously reported were added to the total number.

The Bahamas recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 15 and has since recorded more than 10,000 cases.

Dames noted that to date, the COVID-19 enforcement unit has cited 101 businesses for operating a prohibited business and about 234 people for patronizing a prohibited business.

“We can see that persons every other day do have these social gatherings and the likes, and so again we want to encourage persons not to, because if we continue, the virus will continue to spread and again we wouldn’t get back to a degree of normalcy that we’ve been used to in the past.”

The emergency order stipulates that social gatherings with more than 20 people are prohibited.

Dames continued: “Persons have to remember that we are still in this pandemic. We are not over this pandemic yet, and so [we] are asking all persons to adhere to the protocols.

“The emergency order speaks to social gatherings being prohibited, and so we are asking you not to have these social gatherings because if you do in large numbers like the event on the weekend, it is likely that you will spread the virus and so if the virus is spread, we know that we will not get out of this in a timely fashion, as we would hope to.

“We are asking all persons in our Bahamaland, and in particular in New Providence, to follow the protocols as best as possible because we all need to get back to some normalcy and the only way we can do that is if we follow the protocols.”

Last week, as he announced the loosening of restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis warned that enforcement of emergency orders will be increased and enhanced.

“Members of the public are asked to please comply,” he said at the time.

“I am asking businesses that are able to do so to have their employees work from home where possible to decrease the spread of COVID- 19. I note that this is a voluntary request.”