LOOKING BEFORE LEAPING: Minister of Works & Utilities Sears pledges to review current affairs before taking action

“You cannot move into a ministry like a bull in a china shop”

Sears said he understands govts are continuous; won’t automatically “stop, review and cancel” existing projects

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Newly appointed Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said yesterday that he plans to find out “what is on the drawing board” with respect to his ministry and the various utilities under his purview.

“I am honored by this opportunity to serve,” said Sears.

“My first obligation is to find out what is on the drawing board in terms of what is the state of affairs within the ministry and the utility companies.

“The second thing is that the blueprint for change for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has outlined a very aggressive program in terms of our infrastructural development to move us in a more resilient and suitable direction.

“Also, the issue of power generation and the commitment to produce 30 percent of our power by solar and alternative sources by 2030 will require a very aggressive pursuit in terms of policy formation, in terms of looking at best practices and benchmarking what we do.”

Sears also noted that the Davis administration will be looking at how to reduce the cost of energy for Bahamian consumers as well improving the ease of doing business in The Bahamas.

Sears said that he will get a briefing today regarding his ministerial portfolio.

“You cannot move into a ministry like a bull in a china shop. You first have to clarify what has happened, what is the state of play, and I appreciate that governments are continuous; this is not an automatic stop-review-and-cancel.”