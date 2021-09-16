LOOK OUT FOR THE LITTLE GUY: Businessman urges incoming govt to mind the needs of small businesses

Bahamas Bus and Truck GM laments poor ease of doing business in The Bahamas

“I know that govts like to tout major foreign investment…but we also have a large business community here”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local businessman yesterday urged the incoming administration to be sensitive to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses.

Ben Albury, general manager at Bahamas Bus and Truck, noted that the past two years have been a “rollercoaster ride” for such businesses as they have sought to survive the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Albury told Eyewitness News: “I think that whatever party wins, they have to be interested in listening to the cares and concerns of the business community.

“I think there has been a lot of missed opportunity there and I hope that whoever wins can listen to what the small and medium-sized businesses are saying.

“They are the backbone of the country. The past two years have really been a rollercoaster ride for such businesses as they tried to navigate the pandemic, keep their business open and staff employed.”

Albury added: “I know that governments like to tout major foreign investment and that is definitely something very important and should be aggressively sought after, but we also have a large business community here with the potential for success.

“As businesses have had to try and pivot and make magic out of very little resources, I hope whoever wins has an ear on that and is willing to work in everyone’s interest.”

Albury said that businesses are still being challenged with bureaucracy and “red tape”, telling Eyewitness News: “It’s not very inviting to do business here.”

Albury noted that the incoming administration will be faced with significant challenges on the health and economic front.

“They will have to look out for the health and well-beings of the citizens and the economic health of the country,” said Albury.

“It’s a serious task to undertake. The next administration will definitely have their hands full.”