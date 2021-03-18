“LONG OVERDUE”: Taxi drivers appreciate SD plate reversal but union pres says major issue still outstanding

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Taxi Cab Union President Wesley Ferguson yesterday called on the government to address the “major” issue affecting the industry and issue the new taxi plates as promised.

Minister of Labor, Transport and Local Government Dion Foulkes announced in the Senate yesterday that self-drive or SD license plates will now be manufactured in their original white color.

However, Ferguson told Eyewitness News that the issue of ownership remains a major concern although drivers were appreciative of the fact that the government is addressing the issue of the color of SD and taxi plates.

Ferguson said: “That is one of the issues that we faced in the taxi industry, but that is not the major issue. The major issue is that we want them to release these taxi plates that they promised us from 2019 when the moratorium was lifted.”

He added: “We are still seeking to have that issue resolved because that is major. A lot of taxi drivers have not returned to work because of the fact that they have no taxi plates and some have even lost the cars they were driving.

“Yes, the plate color was an issue. It’s long overdue to be changed and we still have more issues to be addressed.”