Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Long Islanders skeptical of $10M airport timeline

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Long Islanders yesterday expressed some skepticism about the proposed $10 million airport for the island, with construction now expected to begin in the second or third quarter of 2025, it was revealed.

While addressing the Long Island Business Outlook, Peter Rutherford, managing director of the Airport Authority, explained that Long Island is one of 14 airports included in the Family Island Renaissance Project. The new airport is estimated to cost $10 million and will be modeled similarly to the Great Harbour Cay Airport. Rutherford noted that part of the project includes extending the runway to over 6,000 feet to accommodate larger aircraft, improve airlift, and attract international flights. He pointed out that collectively, all the airport upgrades would cost the government $265 million, a figure it cannot afford, which is why the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) route is being pursued.

Rutherford added that under this arrangement, some islands are being “bundled” to ensure better returns for investors. “The returns on their investment they cannot get on one island, so they have modified their approach and bundled a few islands for a better return,” he said.

Zoey Cartwright, general manager of Long Island Boat Rentals, noted that Long Islanders have seen renderings of the new airport for several years, though airport development is still not underway. “You have to understand the skepticism that we face.”

Dwight Burrows, banker and Long Island Association treasurer, asked, “Assuming this dream comes to reality during our lifetime, what’s the plan for air traffic during the construction?” Rutherford said that at no point will both the Stella Maris and Deadman’s Cay airports be shut down. “It will not be a full-scale shutdown,” he said.

Burrows also questioned where Long Island ranks in the priority list of airport development. Rutherford admitted the challenges involved, stating, “I would not say Long Island is at the end of the totem pole, but I would not stand here and lie to you and say that PPP is going to be signed next month.”

Burrows noted that there have been several proposed construction timelines announced for the airport on Long Island and questioned, “What are the key challenges?”

Rutherford stated, “Quite simply, it is funding. Some may argue that it is an overly ambitious exercise to go and pursue airports all at once, but the reality is it boils down to safety at this juncture.”

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture