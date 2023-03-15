Long Island to celebrate 4th Annual Mutton Festival

CLARENCE TOWN, LONG ISLAND – The annual Long Island Mutton Festival returns this month after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, the two-day cultural extravaganza is slated for March 24 and 25, 2023 with live entertainment headlined by the country’s top-performing artists, a culinary feast, fun contests, and traditional games for all ages.

There will also be a farmer’s market and authentic souvenir craft, and a Junkanoo rushout when the event kicks off at the Festival Site at Salt Pond in Central Long Island.

“Each of our 16 island destinations has its own unique personality,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of MOTIA.

“The Mutton Festival offers residents and visitors alike the delightful opportunity to immerse themselves in the distinctive culture of Long Island. The memorable experience of the Long Island Mutton Festival is one that cannot be had anywhere

else in The Bahamas,” she added.

According to the press release, Long Island is renowned across The Bahamas for its delectable mutton dishes. For food and drink lovers, there will be close to a dozen vendors with a variety of native dishes and beverages to choose from. A wide range of mutton dishes will be prepared on-site, including mutton souse, curried mutton, baked mutton, mutton kabobs, mutton fried rice, and mutton fritters.

Some activities include the blindfolded obstacle course, corn chucking contest, a sack race, egg and spoon, conch race, trivia, judging of animals, and a culinary competition. Cash prizes, trophies, medals, and gift bags will be awarded to trivia and culinary competition winners. A special Kiddie Corner will engage young ones in interactive games, activities, and storytelling.

On Friday, the Festival opens with a farmers market featuring a wide array of the island’s produce and authentic souvenir craft. For animal lovers, animals will be on full display, with a free photo op for children to take photos holding a lamb.

The festival opens from 2pm to midnight on Friday, 24 March, and from 8am to midnight on Saturday,

25 March. Entry is free for this event, and there will be free Wi-Fi on site, according to the release.