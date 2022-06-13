Long Island MP Adrian Gibson charged with money laundering and multiple counts of bribery, conspiracy in WSC matter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and six other defendants, including Tanya Demeritte, Rashae Gibson, Joann Knowles, Jerome Missick, Peaches Farquharson, and Elwood Donaldson Jr appeared in a Magistrate’s Court to answer to a combined 101 charges.

During the arraignment, Gibson was charged with more than 50 counts, including making a false declaration, multiple counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, money laundering and receiving the proceeds of an offense with a combined value of more than $1 million.

The charges stem from several companies that had contracts with the Water and Sewerage Corporation under his tenure as executive chairman.

It is alleged that Gibson received more than 40 wire payments and checks.

Gibson and others were granted bail, but the judge ordered them remanded until that bail could be signed.

As a part of their bail conditions, the defendants will have to sign every Friday.

Gibson was granted $150,000 bail.

The defendants have not been required to enter a plea to the charges.

The matter will proceed via a voluntary bill of indictment on September 14.